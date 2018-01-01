  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious project near Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 540,000
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious project near Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

A unique renovation project in the heart of Istanbul. Complex perfectly blends the historical texture of the region with a futuristic architecture. It consists of 9 blocks, which include 559 apartments and 151 commercial premises. For residents and guests of the complex available:

  • 24/7 housekeeping service
  • Valet Parking service.
  • reception desk is open 24/7
  • technical and concierge services are offered as standard
  • offices for high-level meetings
  • VIP transfer service for meetings in another part of the city, and the airport transfer service
Infrastructure

The project is surrounded by a wide range of shops of iconic brands of the fashion world. You can find all kinds of services, supermarkets in shopping malls such as City's and Zorlu Center which are very close to the complex. Restaurants and cafes offer all the delicacies of world cuisine, while museums and art galleries are within walking distance.

  • Metro - 300 m
  • Taksim Square - 360 m
  • Besiktas - 3 km
  • Levent - 8 km
  • Maslak - 12 km
  • Bosphorus bridge - 8 km
  • Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 17 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious project near Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 540,000
