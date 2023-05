Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

A new stylish residence with full infrastructure from a stable developer in the very center of the prestigious Alanya district – Both. The advantage of the project is its location – in the busiest part of the district, at a distance of only 400 meters from the Mediterranean coast. Everything that this infrastructure-developed area can offer is within walking distance. Along the coast are dozens of beach clubs, cafe restaurants and karaoke bars. Alanya Ring Road is 200 meters north of the project and 150 meters from 25th Street, which provides easy transport accessibility. The municipality of Alanya, the Alanium shopping center, the local bazaar, banks, tennis courts are all within walking distance of this project. Due to the fact that there is not much land for development in this area, this location is especially valuable - with sea views and close to the beach!

The project has one block – 8 floors, 71 apartments. For more comfortable relaxation and accommodation, the complex will provide for a comfortable, closed and protected area, as well as self-sufficient internal infrastructure. One of the following apartments are offered: with one bedroom 1 + 1 with an area of 53 m2, with two 2 + 1 with an area of 78 m2, as well as duplex penthouses with two and three bedrooms - 2 + 1 with an area of 117 and 167, 3 + 1 with an area of 178 m2. Specifications: steel front door, air conditioning in each room, electric water heater in the bathroom, American-style internal doors, double glazed UPVC windows, point and main lighting, built-in functional modular kitchen furniture, fully equipped bathrooms.