Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
from € 277,966
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms).

The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops.

Completion - February, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on E-5 highway.

  • Beach - 1 km
  • School - 2 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Metro station - 500 meters
  • City center - 30 km
  • Airport - 20 km
Kartal, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 277,966
