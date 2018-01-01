Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 277,966
About the complex
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms).
The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops.
Completion - February, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on E-5 highway.
- Beach - 1 km
- School - 2 km
- Shopping mall - 2 km
- Metro station - 500 meters
- City center - 30 km
- Airport - 20 km
New building location
