Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Muhiler, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

Elka Homes is pleased to present you a project under construction in the city of Gazipasha, which is open for VNZH. It is located in the city center and is a 10-minute walk from all amenities of the city ( medical center, hospital, school, market ).

The residential complex will consist of one 4-storey block, consisting of 5 apartments 1 + 1 and 3 duplex apartments 2 + 1.

The apartments will be rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen. End in February 2023.

