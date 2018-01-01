Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,055,151
About the complex
We offer apartments with large gardens, terraces, picturesque views od Bosphorus, the city and green surroundings.
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool, lounge areas, walking paths, a gym, a Turkish bath and a steam room, an underground parking, green spaces, a kids' playground.
Completion - December, 01, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Bus stop - 100 meters
- Metro station - 750 meters
- E-5 highway - 2.5 km
- TEM highway - 11 km
- Parks - 50 meters
- Hospital - 350 meters
- Shopping mall - 800 meters
New building location
