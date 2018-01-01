  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,055,151
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with large gardens, terraces, picturesque views od Bosphorus, the city and green surroundings.

The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool, lounge areas, walking paths, a gym, a Turkish bath and a steam room, an underground parking, green spaces, a kids' playground.

Completion - December, 01, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bus stop - 100 meters
  • Metro station - 750 meters
  • E-5 highway - 2.5 km
  • TEM highway - 11 km
  • Parks - 50 meters
  • Hospital - 350 meters
  • Shopping mall - 800 meters
