Residential complex New residence close to the metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

Apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the castle on the first line with two bedrooms in the area of ​​Tosmiur, Alanya.An ideal option for those who dream of daily walks along the beach and coffee on the spacious and cozy balcony. Tosmur is a peaceful tourist region of Alanya. The location is perfect, as it is close to everything you need daily. Near the complex there are numerous shops, including a Migros supermarket, car rental, bicycles for sale, ATMs, pharmacies and restaurants. The local bazaar is only 500 meters away. You can also diversify your walks along the mountain river Dimchay flowing down from the mountains. The apartment is located on the 10th floor, 110 m2 with two bedrooms and two balconies. The balconies offer panoramic views of the sea and the castle of Alanya. Since the apartment is fully furnished, all kitchen appliances are ready for use, you can immediately feel the comfort in your new home. Complex infrastructure:large poolchildren's swimming poolSpafinnish saunaCCTVcaretakerelectric generatorthe Internet.