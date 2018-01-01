  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 290,000
About the complex

We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control)
  • Toshiba air conditioning system
  • Rehau heating system
  • Grohe batteries
  • Geberit sanitary ware
  • White appliances (electric hob, oven, fridge, dishwasher)
  • Italian tiles and parquet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a few minutes walk from Taksim and Galataport.

Cihangir is a cozy central area of Istanbul with numerous unique cafes.

New building location
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
