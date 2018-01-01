Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 290,000
1 / 20
About the complex
We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control)
- Toshiba air conditioning system
- Rehau heating system
- Grohe batteries
- Geberit sanitary ware
- White appliances (electric hob, oven, fridge, dishwasher)
- Italian tiles and parquet
The property is located within a few minutes walk from Taksim and Galataport.
Cihangir is a cozy central area of Istanbul with numerous unique cafes.
New building location
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes