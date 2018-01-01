Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 346,080
About the complex
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage.
The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medical students, medical tourists.
Completion - January, 2024.
- Dishwasher
- Washing machine
- TV
- Air conditioning
The property is located near E5 highway and an underground station, hospitals, schools and shopping malls.
- Metrobus station - 100 meters
- Istanbul University - 1 km
New building location
