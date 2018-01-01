  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 346,080
About the complex

We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage.

The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medical students, medical tourists.

Completion - January, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Dishwasher
  • Washing machine
  • TV
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near E5 highway and an underground station, hospitals, schools and shopping malls.

  • Metrobus station - 100 meters
  • Istanbul University - 1 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 346,080
