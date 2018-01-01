Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from € 702,323
About the complex
The villas with areas from 235 m2 to 327 m2 feature terraces, parking spaces, gardens.
In the territory you'll find around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a sauna, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym.
Completion - December, 01, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
Installments for 18 months with 50% initial payment.Location and nearby infrastructure
- TEM highway - 500 meters
- E-5 highway - 3 km
- Nearest shopping mall - 1 km
- Hospital - 1 km
- Pharmacy, market, bakery, cafe, restaurant - 500 meters
- Lake Bahcesehir - 1 km
- Istanbul Airport - 23 km
New building location
