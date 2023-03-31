Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 675,311
1 / 20
About the complex
We offer spacious and luxury apartments with a picturesque view of Bosphorus.
The residence features a large green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with waterfalls and ponds, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, a stylish cafe, conference rooms, a gym, a Turkish bath, a jacuzzi.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to cafes, restaurants, and all necessary infrastructure.
- New Istanbul Airport - 42 km
- Taksim Square - 12 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes