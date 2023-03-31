  1. Realting.com
  Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 675,311
About the complex

We offer spacious and luxury apartments with a picturesque view of Bosphorus.

The residence features a large green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with waterfalls and ponds, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, a stylish cafe, conference rooms, a gym, a Turkish bath, a jacuzzi.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to cafes, restaurants, and all necessary infrastructure.

  • New Istanbul Airport - 42 km
  • Taksim Square - 12 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 675,311
An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable unit prices and able to have solid capital increase in near future.
PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
1 + 1 from 50,000 euros – 65 m2
2 + 1 from 74,000 euros – 100 m2
5% DISCOUNT FOR full preparation
PAYMENT 40% + 12 months. IN THE DISCRIPTION
DATE OF THE SCIENTIFICATION: 03/31/2023 DATE OF THE COMPLETION: 05/31/2024
1 block 10 floors
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
DRUG FEATURES
1. OPEN POOL
2. OPEN PARKING
3. CHILD PLACE
5. CAMELIA
6. BARBECY CAPPY
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GENERAL USE ZONE
1. HAMMAM
2. SAUNA
3. FITNES
4. SETTLY TENNIS
We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
