Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 330,767
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with different layouts.

The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking.

Completion - January, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • Tram station - 900 meters
  • City center - 10 km
  • School - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • E-5 highway - 5 km
  • TEM highway - 7 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Luxury and Modern Consept İstanbul,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 252,991
125–225 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

Why buy this project:
- Breathtaking view of Marmara sea
- Family concept homes for sale in Beylikduzu
- Choose from two – four bedroom residences
- High quality of materials
- %70 green area
- Large balconies
- Excellent project with two social facilities for men-women separately
- Stores and branded boutiques for daily living within the site
- Turkish hammam inside of every flats with 3+1 and 4+1 form
- 1.5 km to metro station, 700m to seabus transport.

-


Facilities:
- On-site stores for daily needs
- Beautifully landscaped gardens
- Walking and running paths
- Ornamental pools and waterfalls
- Indoor swimming pools for men and women
- Football and basketball courts
- Fully equipped modern gym
- Relaxing sauna and Turkish bath
- Playground for children
- Secure complex with cameras
- Closed car park for residents
- Open car park for guests
Residential complex ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

The residential complex is located in the very center of Istanbul near two business districts of Levent and Maslak. The facility consists of 4 buildings with apartments of various layouts. 

According to a study by Forbes Turkey, the residential complex has become the highest-income project. 

The location of the project next to the historic Halich tram line ( Golden Horn ) - Kemerburgaz plays a key role in the development of the area. A 25-kilometer route runs between Santral İstanbul and Kemerburgaz. Nearby are the TEM and D-100 motorways

The project has a developed infrastructure. Around there are many shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, art centers, as well as transport hubs.

Eight universities are located at once in the on foot or convenient transport accessibility from the facility. It is also convenient to get from the complex or take transport to a dozen shopping centers, and the path to the Belgrade Forest will take only 20 minutes. There are ten private and public clinics in the area, which are simply accessible on foot or by public transport.

For 5 years, the projected increase in property rental prices in the Seyrantepe area will reach 74.6%, and in Istanbul as a whole — 46.7%. The selling price at Seyrantepe will reach 87%, and in Istanbul as a whole — only 70.7%.

The facility has a variety of layouts from 1 + 0 to 4 + 1 with an area of 38 to 226 square meters. In buildings up to 12 floors, 707 residential premises with indoor or open balconies, panoramic or garden terraces are available.

The residential complex has everything you need for a healthy lifestyle: indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and SPA, a sauna and a hammam. 72% the territory is occupied by a garden and a walking area with a landscape design, there is a children's playground, and an artificial river flows nearby. The buildings also have cinemas, a conference room, a library, a karaoke room, a music studio and a children's play club.
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex, consists of 2 tall buildings and 270 flats with 2-3 bedrooms. In addition to the flats, the project has 335 parking spaces, a swimming pool, an equipped gym, a sauna and 4 shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the area where the most important urban planning studies in Istanbul are being carried out.

Designed in an advantageous location in Kartal - on the E5 - E6 highway, close to the metro station and motorways. Close to Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Kartal has become a lucrative area in Istanbul due to the development projects which have been carried out in the last 8 years. For this reason, it has become a place that provides a high return on investment thanks to the ever-increasing prices of square metres.

