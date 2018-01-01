  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 224,400
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park.

The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C.

Block A is a guest house.

Block B includes offices.

Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the complex has a sauna, Turkish bath, conference room, children's club, cinema, and security 24/7.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project area is surrounded by universities, hospitals and shopping centers.

  • Metrobus - 10 minutes walking distance
  • Metro station - 10 min walking distance
  • Bus stop - 3 min walking distance
  • Hospitals (Memorial, Medipol, Atakoy hospital) - 8 minutes
  • Universities (Aydin, Kultur, Arel) - 5 minutes
  • Shopping malls (Mall of Istanbul, Capacity mall) - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim Square - 20 minutes
  • Shore - 8 min.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex GREENS
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Seafront apartment with panoramic views in Tosmur Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v Beylyukdyuzyu Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence Nef 05 in a green area with well-developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 224,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2400 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya dome - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 42 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location near the Istanbul Water Canal project and an under-construction metro station. It overlooks stunning sea views of Kucukcekmece Lake, Gault Lake, and the lush garden. It is within walking distance of the most important transport links and highways in the city of the two continents. Its apartments have spacious balconies and luxurious decorations, with various areas and residential patterns. There are easy installment plans. The contract is ready for delivery and complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
Realting.com
Go