Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul

Mahmutlar, Turkey

We are pleased to present you a luxurious, new complex in the center of Mahmutlar and in close proximity to the beach, only 550 meters. Mahmutlar has long been one of the most popular areas of Alanya. Mahmutlar has 4 primary schools, 2 secondary schools, extended after-school groups, 3 study centers, 2 private kindergartens (Turkish and Russian). The Russian cultural center is located in the center of Mahmutlar. Throughout the area there are supermarkets and small shops, restaurants and discos, health and beauty salons. 2 times a week, the city hosts a bazaar: on Tuesdays (Salı Pazarı) and Saturdays (Cumartesi Pazarı), respectively, in the eastern and western parts of this area. a) 25 1+1 room apartments (from 42m2 to 57m2, in 3 different layouts);b) 10 2+1 room apartments (from 76m2 to 87m2, in 2 different layouts);c) 7 penthouses with 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1 rooms. • Outdoor swimming pool with children's area.• Gym.• Sauna.• BBQ area.• Parking.• Two elevators.• Electric generator. • Steel front door and high quality interior doors.• Floor covered with ceramic tiles.• Walls covered with washable paint.• Built-in kitchen with granite top.• Built-in wardrobes with a mirror and a complete set of sanitary ware in the bathrooms.• Plastic windows made of high quality profile. Start of construction: October, 2021Completion date: October, 2023