Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 841,857
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room.
Completion - October, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Underfloor heating
- Air conditioning
- Kitchen cabinetry
- Kitchen appliances (oven, stove, hood, dishwasher)
Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment.Location and nearby infrastructure
- TEM highway - 500 meters
- E-5 highway - 3 km
- Istanbul International Financial Center - 500 meters
- Bosphorus Bridge - 16 km
- New istanbul Airport - 52 km
- Metro station - 100 meters
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
