  4. Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 841,857
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, stove, hood, dishwasher)
Advantages

Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 500 meters
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
  • Istanbul International Financial Center - 500 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 16 km
  • New istanbul Airport - 52 km
  • Metro station - 100 meters
New building location
