Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 500,000
About the complex

The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues.

The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes furnished apartments with a variety of layouts and views of gardens, city neighbourhoods and highways. Each unit has access to a balcony or terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are also 5 meeting rooms with views of the hotel garden, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam room, cafés, restaurants and bars.

Advantages

Yield of 6% with a 2 year guarantee

Investor pays half tax of 2% on the purchase of apartments in this complex. Tax on the purchase of real estate in Turkey is 4%.

Full hotel service

Possibility to quickly obtain a title deed

If the citizenship of Turkey is obtained through the purchase of these apartments, after 3 years they can be sold and it is possible to reinvest, including taking it to another country. Turkish citizenship will be retained for all family members.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The hotel is located in Bagcilar, a growing district of Istanbul.

  • Istoc metro station - 8 min.
  • Mall of Istanbul - 8 min
  • TUYAP exhibition - 40 min
  • Istanbul New Airport - 25 min
  • Istanbul city centre - 20 min
  • Yenibosna area - 15 min
  • The Blue Mosque - 30 min
Marmara Region, Turkey
It is within a vital location next to the real estate development areas and the leading commercial and financial centers in Istanbul. The most important historical and archaeological landmarks in the city of the two continents are within walking distance from the project, such as the Hagia Sophia Mosque. It is surrounded by the most significant vital areas in European Istanbul, such as Sisli, Maslak, Besiktas, Taksim. International transportation lines, rapid transit, and bridges of the city of two continents are close to the project. It is an investment project with a high return, with a ready title deed, suitable for getting Turkish citizenship.
we are delighted to offer you this magnificent project in Alanya at an affordable price. The flats will be delivered at 30.03.2020 Why buy this Flat in Alanya -Magnificent sea and mountain views -Outstanding onsite facilities -Excellent investment potential with Rental income Affordably Priced New Flats in AlanyaAffordably priced flats are located in Oba, with great sea view and full onsite facilities. The complex boasts with high-quality interior and exterior, an amazing view of the Taurus mountains and Mediterranean, and close to social amenities. The new highway is just 200 meters, allow residents to reach Oba center, beach, and Alanya. Sea view flats in Alanya are only 500 meters to the international school, 1700 meters to the beach, 1400 meters to the Metro supermarket and 2 km to the center The facilities on offer include an indoor and outdoor pool, great nature and sea view from the pool, for those interested staying fit, there is a fully equipped gymnasium, table tennis, squash saloon, and for those who want to relax there is a sauna, steam room. A cinema saloon for exclusively for the resident There is a large open car parking area, a power generator in case the power cut.    Features and Types of Flats in AlanyaCinema saloonIndoor poolOutdoor poolChildren poolSaunaPower generatorSteam roomFitnessCar parking          There are 4 types of flats in this complex in AlanyaOne-bedroom apartments are 60,58 sqm and it comprises a bright and spacious open plan living room with a kitchen area, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a large terrace two-bedroom apartments are with areas between 78 m2 and 86 m2, comprises of two bedrooms, two bathrooms one of them en suite, living room with a kitchen and a large terrace 3 bedroom penthouses are on the top floor size from 140 to 160 sqm, In total there are three bedrooms, two come equipped with their own en-suite bathrooms 3 bedroom garden duplexes are on the first floor, here is a dedicated garden with this apartment All apartments plated with high-quality ceramics, lack of painted kitchen and bathroom cabinets, lack of painted doors This flats in oba, Alanya is interesting for investors looking to achieve a healthy return on their investment
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air.

The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper.

The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed.

Complex infrastructure:

● Large outdoor pool 

● Children's pool 

● Indoor heated pool

● Fitness room

● Sauna

● Steam room

● Salt room

● Shock room

● Billiards and table tennis

● Outdoor chess Playground

● Open Fitness Area

● Open and closed playgrounds

● Lounge Room

● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court

● Green Garden on site

● BBQ Place

● Recreation Rope

● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool

● Lobby in the TV area

● Open parking

● Electric generator

● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24

● See complex, gardener

 

Start of construction: 07/30/2021

End of construction: 03/30/2023

 

Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction

