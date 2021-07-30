Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey

The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues.

The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes furnished apartments with a variety of layouts and views of gardens, city neighbourhoods and highways. Each unit has access to a balcony or terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are also 5 meeting rooms with views of the hotel garden, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam room, cafés, restaurants and bars.

Advantages

Yield of 6% with a 2 year guarantee

Investor pays half tax of 2% on the purchase of apartments in this complex. Tax on the purchase of real estate in Turkey is 4%.

Full hotel service

Possibility to quickly obtain a title deed

If the citizenship of Turkey is obtained through the purchase of these apartments, after 3 years they can be sold and it is possible to reinvest, including taking it to another country. Turkish citizenship will be retained for all family members.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The hotel is located in Bagcilar, a growing district of Istanbul.