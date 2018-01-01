Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex
The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space.
The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2.Facilities and equipment in the house
The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 security.Advantages
- Unique Architectural and interior design.
- Great investment opportunity.
- Suitable for families.
- Proximity to the public transport
- Proximity to the city center is about 30 minutes.
- Proximity to shopping malls, hospitals, schools and universities.
- 5 km from the Tuyap exhibition .
- A safe and comfortable place for foreigners to stay.
The project is located in the area of Esenyurt , the growing region that attracts investors attention, and recognized by easy access to most of the vital places in the city , and its proximity to the shopping centers, airports, city center, hospitals, universities and schools.
- 1 minute to the new Metro Station
- 1 minute to a largest shopping center
- 3 minutes to nearest hospital
- 5 minutes to the E5 Highway
- 5 minutes to the TEM Highway
- 20 minutes to Ataturk International Airport
- 30 minutes to Istanbul's third airport.
