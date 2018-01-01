  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 117,545
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 security.

Advantages
  • Unique Architectural and interior design.
  • Great investment opportunity.
  • Suitable for families.
  • Proximity to the public transport
  • Proximity to the city center is about 30 minutes.
  • Proximity to shopping malls, hospitals, schools and universities.
  • 5 km from the Tuyap exhibition .
  • A safe and comfortable place for foreigners to stay.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the area of Esenyurt , the growing region that attracts investors attention, and recognized by easy access to most of the vital places in the city , and its proximity to the shopping centers, airports, city center, hospitals, universities and schools.

  • 1 minute to the new Metro Station
  • 1 minute to a largest shopping center
  • 3 minutes to nearest hospital
  • 5 minutes to the E5 Highway
  • 5 minutes to the TEM Highway
  • 20 minutes to Ataturk International Airport
  • 30 minutes to Istanbul's third airport.
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
