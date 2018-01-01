  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 231,400
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex has low-rise apartments with sea views, designed as villas and mansions. There are 2 apartments on each floor. There is an opportunity to choose 1-4 bedroom units with private gardens, balconies or terraces.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall - 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport - 50 min.
  • E5 highway - 11 min
  • Nisantashi - 40 min
  • Taksim Square - 40 min
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New investment project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 231,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Gazipashe po privlekatelnym cenam
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 130 m2.Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy proekt iz 4 vysotnyh blokov v Stambule rayon Kadykey
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey area The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 113 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Realting.com
Go