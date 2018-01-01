Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 595,000
About the complex
The project consists of two parts:
1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms.
2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.
There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2.Facilities and equipment in the house
The project also includes: various areas for sports games, sauna, steam room, hammam, conference rooms, hotel service, "smart home" system, and 24/7 security.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is close to several landmarks. Çamlıca Mosque is the largest mosque in Europe and Turkey. Çamlıca Tower is the tallest one in Istanbul. Includes many restaurants and cafes with the sea view.
Near the complex there are transport routes: Shela highway, E80, E5, and metro station M5.
Distance to other significant objects:
- The Bosphorus - 5 km.
- The 15 July Bridge - 7.5 km
- Uskudar district - 8 km
- Hospital - 1 km
- Schools - 200 km
- Shopping center - 1.5 km
New building location
