Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey

The project consists of two parts:

1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms.

2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes: various areas for sports games, sauna, steam room, hammam, conference rooms, hotel service, "smart home" system, and 24/7 security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is close to several landmarks. Çamlıca Mosque is the largest mosque in Europe and Turkey. Çamlıca Tower is the tallest one in Istanbul. Includes many restaurants and cafes with the sea view.

Near the complex there are transport routes: Shela highway, E80, E5, and metro station M5.

Distance to other significant objects: