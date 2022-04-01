Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We hasten to present to your attention our new luxury project.

This residential complex will be built in a quiet area of Alanya Kestel, only 100m. from the sea. Alanya city center is 5 km away. Local shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, parks and the promenade are in close proximity to our new complex. Gazipasha Airport is just half an hour away.

The main reasons for the purchase: ● Proximity to the sea

● Beautiful view

● New apartments

● Modern architecture

● Stylish design



The complex consists of one block and despite this has a rich infrastructure.

Complex characteristic:

● Generator

● Garden

● Fitness

● Sauna

● Pool

● Elevator

● Security

● Sea and mountain view

● Cable TV – satellite

● Close to bus stop

● Convenient access to the sea

Start of construction 04/2022 completion 04/2023.



There are 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments with different sizes.