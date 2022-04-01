  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey

Sariyer, Turkey
from € 617,800
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents:

  • 24/7 security
  • video surveillance system
  • concierge
  • gym
  • Spa area: sauna and steam room
  • outdoor playgrounds
  • outdoor/indoor pools
  • walking paths within the complex
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a lively area, close to the necessary infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, and universities. Also, you can easily get to some places:

  • stadium Turk Telekom Arena - 1 minute
  • Belgrad National Park - 5 minutes
  • second bridge across the Bosphorus and several metro stations - 5 minutes
  • Maslak and Istinie districts - 5 minutes
  • Nisantasi area - 15 minutes
  • new Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes drive
  • private hospitals within walking distance (Liv Hospital Vadistanbul - 3 minutes, Acibadem - 13 minutes)
  • school facilities from primary school to university (Koc University - 30 minutes, Istanbul Technical University - 8 minutes)
  • large shopping centers with world brands (Vadistanbul - 2 minutes, Zorlu center - 15 minutes, Istinye Park - 10 minutes)
New building location
Sariyer, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 124,000
Residential complex Apartments with unique design in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Alanya Gold City Apartments
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from € 617,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view    Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern   About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex. 
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We hasten to present to your attention our new luxury project. 

This residential complex will be built in a quiet area of Alanya Kestel, only 100m. from the sea. Alanya city center is 5 km away. Local shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, parks and the promenade are in close proximity to our new complex. Gazipasha Airport is just half an hour away. 

The main reasons for the purchase:                                                                                              ● Proximity to the sea   

● Beautiful view    

● New apartments     

● Modern architecture  

● Stylish design


The complex consists of one block and despite this has a rich infrastructure.

 

Complex characteristic:

● Generator
● Garden
● Fitness
● Sauna
● Pool
● Elevator
● Security
● Sea and mountain view
● Cable TV – satellite
● Close to bus stop  

● Convenient access to the sea

 

Start of construction 04/2022 completion 04/2023.

There are 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments with different sizes.
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project combines history and modern development within a significant tourist area in the center of European Istanbul. Surrounded by the most prominent and largest land and sea transport network in Istanbul. Suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. It is also suitable for those looking for installment offers. Equipped with a smart-home system to enjoy the advantages of modernity and luxury. Spacious balconies, sea views, green spaces, and integrated services.
Realting.com
Go