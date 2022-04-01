Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex
The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents:
- 24/7 security
- video surveillance system
- concierge
- gym
- Spa area: sauna and steam room
- outdoor playgrounds
- outdoor/indoor pools
- walking paths within the complex
Located in a lively area, close to the necessary infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, and universities. Also, you can easily get to some places:
- stadium Turk Telekom Arena - 1 minute
- Belgrad National Park - 5 minutes
- second bridge across the Bosphorus and several metro stations - 5 minutes
- Maslak and Istinie districts - 5 minutes
- Nisantasi area - 15 minutes
- new Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes drive
- private hospitals within walking distance (Liv Hospital Vadistanbul - 3 minutes, Acibadem - 13 minutes)
- school facilities from primary school to university (Koc University - 30 minutes, Istanbul Technical University - 8 minutes)
- large shopping centers with world brands (Vadistanbul - 2 minutes, Zorlu center - 15 minutes, Istinye Park - 10 minutes)
