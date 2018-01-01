Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and events rooms in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 156,727
About the complex
We offer minimalist-style apartments with different layouts.
The residence features a music studio, party and conference rooms, a swimming pool, a sauna, a billiard room, a fitness center, a cinema.
Completion - end of 2022.Advantages
High rental potential.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the central area of the city, near the bridges.
Nearest restaurant - 15 minutes drive
Nearest hotel - 4 minutes drive
Taksim Square - 14 minutes drive
Nearest pharmacy - 10 minutes drive
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
