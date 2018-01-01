  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and events rooms in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey



Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 156,727

About the complex

We offer minimalist-style apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a music studio, party and conference rooms, a swimming pool, a sauna, a billiard room, a fitness center, a cinema.

Completion - end of 2022.

Advantages

High rental potential.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the central area of the city, near the bridges.

Nearest restaurant - 15 minutes drive

Nearest hotel - 4 minutes drive

Taksim Square - 14 minutes drive

Nearest pharmacy - 10 minutes drive

Marmara Region, Turkey


from € 156,727



