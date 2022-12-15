Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Guengoeren, Turkey
from € 539,000
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with balconies.

The residence features a large green area, a parking, an artificial pond, a jogging path and a yoga area, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor cinema.

Completion - October, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
  • 2 air conditioners
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, the city center.

  • Sisli - 20 minutes
  • Nearest university - 4 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 3 minutes
