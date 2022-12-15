Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

from € 89,000

50–55 m² 6 apartments

Completion date: 2023

A new project in the open under the VNZH district - Demirtash. Located in the central part of the area.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 1640 m2. Number of apartments — 24.

Start date — 12/15/2022

End date of construction — 12/31/2023

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 58 m2

Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 142 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

The new complex in Demirtash will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

And the apartments themselves have a convenient layout.

Complex infrastructure: