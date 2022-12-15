Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 539,000
About the complex
We offer spacious apartments with balconies.
The residence features a large green area, a parking, an artificial pond, a jogging path and a yoga area, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor cinema.
Completion - October, 2024.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
- 2 air conditioners
- Underfloor heating
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, the city center.
- Sisli - 20 minutes
- Nearest university - 4 minutes
- Nearest shopping mall - 3 minutes
New building location
