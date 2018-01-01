Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station.

The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga classes, sauna, steam room, places for planting plants, and area for events in Yıldız Park.

The complex has apartments with 2-5 bedrooms in low-rise buildings. The apartments have outdoor areas such as wide balconies (3 meters), gardens, and terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet area, in the Anatolian part near the metro station, new roads and bridges.