  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey

Uemraniye, Turkey
from € 793,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station.

The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga classes, sauna, steam room, places for planting plants, and area for events in Yıldız Park.

The complex has apartments with 2-5 bedrooms in low-rise buildings. The apartments have outdoor areas such as wide balconies (3 meters), gardens, and terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet area, in the Anatolian part near the metro station, new roads and bridges.

  • International Financial Center: 10 meters
  • Metro station: 500 meters
  • TEM Otoyolu Road: 4 Km
  • E-5 Karayolu road: 7 kilometers
  • Çamlıca Mosque: 8 km
  • July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
New building location
Uemraniye, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential quarter New complex in in the heart Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey - rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from € 793,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na more v privlekatelnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 48 to 185 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go