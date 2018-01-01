Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from € 592,282
About the complex
We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces.
The residence features landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, Turkish baths, jacuzzis, massage rooms, cafes and restaurants, an outdoor cinema.
Completion - 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the business district with banks, business centers and skyscrapers, close to shopping malls, restaurants and all necessary infrastructure.
- Shopping mall - 4 minutes
- University - 7 minutes
- Bosphorus - 7 minutes
- Park - 5 minutes
- Belgrade Forest - 8 minutes
- New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
- E-5 Highway - 10 minutes
- TEM Highway - 3 minutes
New building location
Sariyer, Turkey
