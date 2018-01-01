  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul

Sariyer, Turkey
from € 592,282
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
About the complex

We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces.

The residence features landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, Turkish baths, jacuzzis, massage rooms, cafes and restaurants, an outdoor cinema.

Completion - 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the business district with banks, business centers and skyscrapers, close to shopping malls, restaurants and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Shopping mall - 4 minutes
  • University - 7 minutes
  • Bosphorus - 7 minutes
  • Park - 5 minutes
  • Belgrade Forest - 8 minutes
  • New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
  • E-5 Highway - 10 minutes
  • TEM Highway - 3 minutes
