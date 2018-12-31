Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 231,300
1 / 2
About the complex
We offer quality apartments with different layouts.
The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens.
The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe.
Completion - June, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to E5 highway and the national park, hotels, hospitals, universities and shopping malls, two minutes walk from the metrobus station, 35 minutes away from the airport.
- Metrobus station - 20 m
- Private hospital - 10 m
- Nearest Arel University - 50 m
- Aydin University - 200 m
- Shopping mall - 250 m
- Olympic pool - 100 m
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes