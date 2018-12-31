  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 231,300
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer quality apartments with different layouts.

The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens.

The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe.

Completion - June, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to E5 highway and the national park, hotels, hospitals, universities and shopping malls, two minutes walk from the metrobus station, 35 minutes away from the airport.

  • Metrobus station - 20 m
  • Private hospital - 10 m
  • Nearest Arel University - 50 m
  • Aydin University - 200 m
  • Shopping mall - 250 m
  • Olympic pool - 100 m
