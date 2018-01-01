Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 464,600
1 / 2
About the complex
We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view.
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green area of 4,500 m2.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most famous and fashionable area with numerous places of interest.
- 450 meters - nearest hospital
- 500 meters - nearest school
- 950 meters - shopping mall
- 5 minutes - TEM and E-5 highways
- 2.1 km - Marmara University
- 2.1 km - metro station
- 5 km - beach
- 34 km - international airport
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes