Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 464,600
About the complex

We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green area of 4,500 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most famous and fashionable area with numerous places of interest.

  • 450 meters - nearest hospital
  • 500 meters - nearest school
  • 950 meters - shopping mall
  • 5 minutes - TEM and E-5 highways
  • 2.1 km - Marmara University
  • 2.1 km - metro station
  • 5 km - beach
  • 34 km - international airport
Marmara Region, Turkey
