Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

from € 685,000

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 685,000
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a large park, a parking, a spa center, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a tennis court, lounge areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near restaurants, shopping malls, metro stations, 5 minutes from TEM and E5 highways, 20 minutes away from the airport.

Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Other complexes
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, with few floors, gardens, and spacious balconies. It is close to sea transportation; Which facilitates access to any point in Istanbul. There is a chance to pay in installments, with a ready title deed, and an opportunity to get citizenship.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex presents the layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 5 minutah ot avtomagistrali E-5 Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150.09 to 201.04 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
