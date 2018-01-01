Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 685,000
1 / 6
About the complex
We offer apartments with different layouts.
The residence features a large park, a parking, a spa center, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a tennis court, lounge areas.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near restaurants, shopping malls, metro stations, 5 minutes from TEM and E5 highways, 20 minutes away from the airport.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes