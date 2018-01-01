  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,289,900
About the complex

Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque.

The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with premium comfort.

Types of apartments are standard units and duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms. The apartments have terraces or French balconies.

The project is constructed by an experienced developer with more than 65 years experience and a number of international awards.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a cafe, places for sunbathing and a landscaped private park with ponds, paths, terraces and waterfalls. In the center of the park there is a three-hundred-year-old Calabrian pine, a local landmark.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In Uskudar, ancient palaces, fountains and squares have been preserved. High-rise and dense buildings are forbidden in this area. Uskudar is a favorite neighborhood of local wealthy families.

  • The promenade of the Bosphorus with cafes, restaurants, piers and a park is 2 km long.
  • The first Bosphorus bridge is 5km.
  • Bus stop is 50 m.
  • Metro station is 3.7 km.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex HEART OF BOMONTY
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

The prestigious area of Beaumontti of old Istanbul with more than 100 years of history has become the new favorite of the city. Felicia Park is located on the most important transport routes of Istanbul, in the center of entertainment, cultural and artistic life of the city.

Felicia Park Project is built on 18 acres of land in the very central point of Beaumontti. The project is a mixed project consisting of 599 residential buildings, 60 offices and 18 commercial premises. The project has apartment options from 1 bedroom + 1 living room up to 4.5 bedrooms + 1 living room.
Residential complex Zera Panorama 1
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 74,000
40 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Zera Homes

We present our own project of «Zera Homes». Look for affordable apartments for rent? Or you want to buy a budget option for family vacation and life without paying for unnecessary infrastructure? So our offer is for you! The new complex is under construction, only 400 m from the Mediterranean Sea, with low electricity bills but high-quality surfaces in the developed environmentally friendly district of Alanya - Mahmutlare! Discover the new residential complex «Zera Panorama 1»!

In the not so large, cozy area of the complex there will be a lot of greenery, an outdoor pool with parasols and sun loungers, an electric generator. A caretaker takes care of the house to solve current problems. The area of the complex is fenced and developed. Satellite television will work. The complex offers apartments 2 + 1, 1 + 1, 1 + 1 duplex, te open living room availability kitchen in American style, bedroom, bathroom, large balcony and hallway. The apartments are spacious, clean and turnkey and equipped with a kitchen set and headlights. The bathrooms include all important hydraulic installations, cranes and glass showers. The floor and walls are tiled with beautiful tiles. And also a headset for bathroom and Ndash; Mirror and wardrobe. The area of the apartments is 40 to 76 square meters. Meter.

All apartments offer a beautiful view of the Toros Mountains and the city. The main advantage of this residence, a great location in the center of the Mahmutlar district, is at the same time the proximity to the sea and the wonderful boulevard by the sea, which is so pleasant to walk and the elegant nature of Alanya admires sport, cycling and running.

Near the complex is a developed urban infrastructure that is necessary for a comfortable life: shops, pharmacies, post offices, cafes, hospitals, banks. As well as keep public transportation. On Saturdays there is an exit bazaar with a large selection of vegetables, fruits, rural products and sweets. And above all, the advantage of buying an apartment during the construction phase is that - this is not an interest-free payment - 30% is paid at the same time and the rest is paid for six months. This is a very profitable option to buy real estate in Turkey because the price in the construction phase is 30% lower. You can choose any option with a view of any side of the world. While there are not that many options in the construction phase.

Construction begins on the 25th. December 2019 and ends in December 2020.

Project «Zera Panorama 1» with «Zera Homes» - This is a place for those who choose a mental, relaxing holiday and a life in Alanya for themselves and their families. Don't miss your chance to get this property in Turkey! We are happy to answer all questions about life and real estate in Alanya!

Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Luxurious residential compound in European Istanbul next to highway links, bridges, metro line, TEM highway, and E-5. Close to the country center, only a few minutes to Taksim Square and the Bosphorus. A suitable residential and investment option complies with the conditions of getting Turkish citizenship. It is located in Kagithane, one of the prominent areas with a high return on investment. Surrounded by many malls, archaeological museums, parks, universities, and hospitals. A charming combination of modern architectural style and stunning views of the green spaces surrounding the project.
