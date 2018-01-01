Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul.

The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores.

There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores.