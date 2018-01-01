Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

Uemraniye, Turkey
from € 860,000
Uemraniye, Turkey
from € 860,000
About the complex

The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul.

The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores.

There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores.

  • TEM Road: 4 Km
  • E-5 road: 7 kilometers
  • July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
Residential quarter Crystal Park Apartment Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
-Crystal Park Alanya is a sensational complex an unbeatable location with full amenities. This complex is known as the best residential complex in Alanya. Crystal Park apartment for sale in Alanya unique location just 50 meters to biggest shopping mall Alanya, within a comfortable distance of the beach, only 1 km to Oba centrum  offers full facilities for your comfortable living Comprising of 4 contemporary building, each hosting studio, one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms apartment. Crystal Park Alanya was built on a land of 1204 m2, and consist 185 apartment in 4 blocks Bright, spacious and luxury apartment innovatively designed combined with luxury living.  Crystal Park offers full amenities such as swimming pool, Sauna, Cinema, play station room, pilates room, squash, fitness center, bowling, tennis court, wifi and restaurant   Key features of Alanya Crystal Park ApartmentsUnbeatable LocationFull FacilitiesSensational complexHigh-specification fixtures and fittingConsist of 4 modern building24-hour conciergePower generatorWi-FiAir Conditioner in every roomHairdresserWhite good only 2000 eurosWater heater
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a modern residential complex, successfully located in the resort area of Alanya - Kargyjak. A beautiful sandy beach and a well-maintained promenade are just 200 meters from the residence. The residence consists of two 5-story buildings, which feature 2, 3-room apartments, as well as two-level penthouses.
The complex will be commissioned in January 2024. The initial installment is 50% of the apartment you have chosen, the rest is interest-free installment until the end of construction.
The infrastructure of the complex will include: an outdoor pool with a children's section, a garden with flowers, palm trees and ornamental plants, a playground, a fitness room and much more. Care for the territory of the complex will be carried out by the manager.
The developed infrastructure of this region, the immediate proximity of various cultural and domestic objects, green surroundings with mountain landscapes, orange and banana groves will appreciate both lovers of a relaxing holiday and those, who prefers an active lifestyle.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s udobnoy planirovkoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 72 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
