Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from € 860,000
1 / 5
About the complex
The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul.
The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores.
There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2.Location and nearby infrastructure
Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores.
- TEM Road: 4 Km
- E-5 road: 7 kilometers
- July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
- Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
New building location
Uemraniye, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes