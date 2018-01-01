  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

from € 308,700

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 308,700
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, playground, and spa area.

The smart home system has been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul, next to the new city hospital and the Botanical Park, surrounded by greenery.

Distance to some objects:

  • Basaksehir City Hospital: 1 min.
  • Botanical Park: 1 min.
  • Ibn Khaldun University: 5 min.
  • Istanbul Shopping Center: 5 min.
  • Istanbul Airport: 15 min.
  • Taksim Square: 25 min.
  • Maslak: 20 min.
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 308,700
