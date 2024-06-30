  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 2,573,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools.

The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center and a pilates studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area of the Asian part of Istanbul, close to a metro station.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 2,573,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

In the prestigious Oba area, there is a residential project that is planned and developed with good details that will satisfy property owners. The location of the project is 1900 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya and 1000 meters from the center of Oba. Different types of apartments are suitable for each buyer and his budget, and utilities make the project more attractive. The project consists of 3 blocks, each with 4 floors, a total of 96 apartments.

Types of apartments are as follows:

-Apartments with 1 bedroom: 48 m2, 50 m2 and 54 m2

-Apartment with 2 bedrooms ( separate kitchen ): 90 m2, 100 m2 and 130 m2

-Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms on the roof: 80 m2 and 100 m2

-Two-level apartment with 3 bedrooms on the roof: 115 m2, 145 m2 and 150 m2

You can pay 30% of the cost of the apartment in advance, and pay the remaining amount in equal parts until the end of construction without interest.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The modern complex will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 600 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. A well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; It also represents a unique investment opportunity.

The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 58 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd ( Russian ) floor. The complex is located on an area of 3030 m2 with rich internal infrastructure.

The complex is located next to the district road, which allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. In addition, near the house there are all the necessary and important objects of the social sphere: shops, schools, pharmacies, hospitals, a bus station, a swimming pool and a stadium, playgrounds, restaurants, etc.

End of construction: 06/30/2024.

For the construction period, a system of discounts and interest-free installment payments are in place.

Infrastructure:

• Generator
• Fitness room
• Sauna / Jacuzzi / steam / hammam
• Outdoor pool with aqua hill
• Playground / children's room
• Pool bar
• Reckoning area
• Winter pool
• SPA area with massage room
• Waterfall
• Reckoning area
• 24/7 security and video surveillance
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Modern residential complex in a developed area, surrounded by nature. Endless green, waterways, inner garden in the courtyard, unique landscape, nature-friendly architecture. A deep blue lake in the heart of the forest.

The project includes: apartments, children's playground, fitness center, swimming pools, parking space, basketball court, tennis court, walking trails, and jogging track.

Installed video surveillance and thermal insulation systems.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Beykoz, the greenest region of Istanbul, has fascinating living areas. With its boutique life and unique nature, it is the most peaceful district in the city. All residents of Istanbul want to go to Beykoz for a peaceful environment. Here, you can live in nature without leaving the city, and reach your workplace without wasting time.

This project is a junction point of the European and Asian Side and provides easy access to Business Centers. It is 2.5 km from the FSM Bridge and 11 km from the Bosporus Bridge. Besides, it's possible to reach the European Side in 8 minutes with the ferry that leaves every 15 minutes.

Easy access to main roads, bridges, large shopping centers, brand-new cafés, gourmet restaurants, boutique shops, sports centers and educational facilities.

Realting.com
Go