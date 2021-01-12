Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 290,000

About the complex

We offer one- and two-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence consists of four 22-storey buildings and features a five-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure, five minutes away from the underground station, ten minutes from the metrobus station, a hospital and a shopping mall.

