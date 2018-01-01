Residential complex Residential complex with a garden and swimming pools, in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Sariyer, Turkey
from € 1,953,000
About the complex

Residential complex in Tarabya, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, surrounded by greenery.

The project has 24 garden duplexes, 24 rooftop duplexes and a private luxury villa.

Also, the residential complex has swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna, sunbathe terraces, a yoga studio, a playground, a basketball court, and parking space, and 24/7 security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video surveillance system
  • Fire extinguishing system
  • Alarm system
  • Smart home system
  • Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and extractor fan
  • Video intercom
  • Air conditioner
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located near the metro station and the city center.

Tarabya is a quiet area of Istanbul in Turkey, on the European shore of the Bosphorus. In addition to historical monuments, Tarabya is known for its fish restaurants.

Sariyer, Turkey
