Residential complex Residential complex with a garden and swimming pools, in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from € 1,953,000
1 / 9
About the complex
Residential complex in Tarabya, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, surrounded by greenery.
The project has 24 garden duplexes, 24 rooftop duplexes and a private luxury villa.
Also, the residential complex has swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna, sunbathe terraces, a yoga studio, a playground, a basketball court, and parking space, and 24/7 security.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Video surveillance system
- Fire extinguishing system
- Alarm system
- Smart home system
- Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and extractor fan
- Video intercom
- Air conditioner
Located near the metro station and the city center.
Tarabya is a quiet area of Istanbul in Turkey, on the European shore of the Bosphorus. In addition to historical monuments, Tarabya is known for its fish restaurants.
New building location
Sariyer, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes