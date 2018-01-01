Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 655,000
About the complex
The high-value project with easy access to art galleries, entertainment centers, historical landmarks, cultural places and important points of the city.
Spacious apartments with light from all sides, wide balconies and designed with mastery.
The residential complex has a swimming pool, gym, cinema, spa area, cleaning services, concierge, dry cleaning, tour booking services, cafe, nightclub, dance classes, VIP party halls, hairdresser, care services pets, and airport transfer service.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Taksim Square (Metro): 1.2 km / 3 min.
- Istiklal Avenue: 1.2 km / 3 min.
- Galata Tower: 4 min.
- Grand Bazaar: 5.8 min. / 7 min.
- Karaköy-Galataport: 2.1 km / 6 min.
- Nişantaşı: 4 km / 7 min.
- Hagia Sophia Museum: 7 km / 9 min.
- Topkapı Palace: 7.3 km / 9 min.
- City’s Mall: 3.7 km / 8 min.
- Zorlu Mall: 7 km / 10 min.
- Cevahir Mall: 2.9 km /12 min.
New building location
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
