Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 565,000
About the complex

The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Topkapi is one of the oldest districts in Istanbul.

The residential complex is located near schools, hospitals, shopping centers, Davutpaşa and Cevizlibağ metro stations.

  • 30 minutes drive to the Bosphorus Bridge
  • 7 minutes drive to Esenler bus station
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 119 square meters. Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
-We; at Basic Apartment are delightful to offer this newly built one bedroom apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar for sale, situated close to beach, school and centrum.   Mahmutlar is new development area is in Alanya which is popular with newly built resort and apartments. Mahmutlar has stunning sandy beaches, many international restaurants, and pubs.  This beautiful development of luxury apartments in Alanya for sale was built just 150 meters from the Mahmutlar beach and within easy walking distance to Mahmutlar city center.  This newly built apartment in Alanya has features such as swimming pool, sauna and children swimming pool The apartments were finished very high-end finishes, fully fitted kitchen with granite counter top, nicely designed bedroom ceiling, and bathroom furniture. Each apartment has a video intercom, double glazed windows. This beautiful apartment will be sold with furniture and kitchen appliances. You don't waste your time with buying furniture and white staff In a summary, this newly built home is excellent investment for you with its location, quality and budget High Lights of newly built one bedroom apartmentNice LocationFully furnishedNewly built with high qualityWithin budget
 PROJECT FEATURES
 •Security,
 •Gym ,
 •Privete Parking ,
 •Art gallery,
  •24/7 technical service

 •Number of flats: 45
 •Total area : 4800 m²
 •Total Floor : 16

