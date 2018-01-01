Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Topkapi is one of the oldest districts in Istanbul.

The residential complex is located near schools, hospitals, shopping centers, Davutpaşa and Cevizlibağ metro stations.