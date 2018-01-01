Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 565,000
About the complex
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars.Location and nearby infrastructure
Topkapi is one of the oldest districts in Istanbul.
The residential complex is located near schools, hospitals, shopping centers, Davutpaşa and Cevizlibağ metro stations.
- 30 minutes drive to the Bosphorus Bridge
- 7 minutes drive to Esenler bus station
New building location
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes