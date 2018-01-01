  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey

Fatih, Turkey
from € 1,843,000
About the complex

The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.

The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeeping services, gym, concierge service, parking space, open air cinema, dry cleaning service, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, VIP car service, and car rental services.

The smart home infrastructure and a video surveillance system have been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in a central district with easy access to locations all around Istanbul and it is situated right at the heart of life with an extensive transportation network including alternatives such as sea, land and mass transportation as well as nearby educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls.

Yedikule, a district named after the seven towers of Istanbul’s city walls, is considered as an open-air museum with its old Greek houses, fortress, and city walls. It preserves its value as a unique historic beauty.

Fatih, Turkey
