Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 190,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, walking and bike paths, a sauna, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, cafes and restaurants, a landscaped territory.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, 20 minutes away from the airport, within walking distance of parks.

Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We hasten to present to your attention our new luxury project. 

This residential complex will be built in a quiet area of Alanya Kestel, only 100m. from the sea. Alanya city center is 5 km away. Local shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, parks and the promenade are in close proximity to our new complex. Gazipasha Airport is just half an hour away. 

The main reasons for the purchase:                                                                                              ● Proximity to the sea   

● Beautiful view    

● New apartments     

● Modern architecture  

● Stylish design


The complex consists of one block and despite this has a rich infrastructure.

 

Complex characteristic:

● Generator
● Garden
● Fitness
● Sauna
● Pool
● Elevator
● Security
● Sea and mountain view
● Cable TV – satellite
● Close to bus stop  

● Convenient access to the sea

 

Start of construction 04/2022 completion 04/2023.

There are 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 apartments with different sizes.
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya – is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined. Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the district, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş is a new quality of life and relaxation at sea. The complex is being built in the Demirtash region, where there is still no mass tourism and an atmosphere of provincial calm and coziness remains. It is here, due to the availability of free plots of land, that soon there will be a new modern Alanya, a dream city on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project is 1.4 km from the beach. The beaches of the Demirtash district are characterized by a wide shore and cleanest water in the sea, there are no ports and large hotels, which will allow you to enjoy a relaxing holiday without a significant flow of tourists. The project consists of 4 residential blocks for 324 apartments and a large territory of the courtyard with green areas, pools. Start of construction May 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
