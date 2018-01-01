Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 180,000
1
About the complex
We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms).
The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station.
- pharmacy - 260 m
- supermarket - 300 m
- bus stop - 350 m
- sports complex - 450 m
- hospital - 2.5 km
- park - 3.5 km
- westn marina - 10 km
New building location
