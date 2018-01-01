  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 180,000
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms).

The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station.

  • pharmacy - 260 m
  • supermarket - 300 m
  • bus stop - 350 m
  • sports complex - 450 m
  • hospital - 2.5 km
  • park - 3.5 km
  • westn marina - 10 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 180,000
