Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands.

The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, sports grounds and a children's playgrounds.

Ceiling height - three meters

Rehau windows

Hans Grohe sanitary ware

Underfloor heating

Hidden LED lighting in all rooms

Air conditioning in all rooms

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 350 meters from a bus stop, 1.8 km from an underground station, 2.7 km from a shopping mall, 2.9 km from the coast and the marina, 3.5 km from a hospital, close to universities, 13 km from the airport.

The area of Kartal is in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's a quickly developing area, popular among families. The coastal part of Kartal is famous for it's picturesque views of the Princes Islands.