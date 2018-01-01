Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 268,120
About the complex

We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands.

The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, sports grounds and a children's playgrounds.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - three meters
  • Rehau windows
  • Hans Grohe sanitary ware
  • Underfloor heating
  • Hidden LED lighting in all rooms
  • Air conditioning in all rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 350 meters from a bus stop, 1.8 km from an underground station, 2.7 km from a shopping mall, 2.9 km from the coast and the marina, 3.5 km from a hospital, close to universities, 13 km from the airport.

The area of Kartal is in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's a quickly developing area, popular among families. The coastal part of Kartal is famous for it's picturesque views of the Princes Islands.

New building location
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 257 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51.5 to 115.6 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
Why this property؟ A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near Taksim Square. It is surrounded by many shops, restaurants, parks, and archaeological and tourist areas. High luxury services in the heart of the historic city, a great bargain for finished housing and a profitable investment. The registration document is ready and the project is suitable for Turkish citizenship immediately for you and your family.
