Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoey, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul.

This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle.

The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs.

The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach.

External infrastructure:

Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc.

The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces.

Internal infrastructure:

kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor