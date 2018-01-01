Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 525,600
About the complex

The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance, security and room service.

Advantages

Rental income expectation: 5%

Opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. The bus stop is 650 meters away.

  • Şişli: 10 min
  • Levent: 12 min
  • Maslak: 12 min
  • Taksim: 10 min
  • Akmerkez: 10 min
  • Istanbul Airport: 20 min
  • D-100 Highway-TEM: 3 min
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey

 

The biggest compound in the new urbaization area of Istanbul that easy access to Istanbul Airport, mega governmental hospitals, city parks and other governmental falicities.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Tuzla district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 350 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul.

This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle. 

The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs. 

The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach. 

External infrastructure: 

Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc. 

The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces. 

Internal infrastructure: 

kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor

