Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex
The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance, security and room service.Advantages
Rental income expectation: 5%
Opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship.Location and nearby infrastructure
Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. The bus stop is 650 meters away.
- Şişli: 10 min
- Levent: 12 min
- Maslak: 12 min
- Taksim: 10 min
- Akmerkez: 10 min
- Istanbul Airport: 20 min
- D-100 Highway-TEM: 3 min