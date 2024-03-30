Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 291,585
About the complex
New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features:
- large business center
- around-the-clock security
- cafe
- indoor swimming pool,
- multifunctional center
- sauna and spa
- concierge
- garage
- supermarket
- basketball court
- dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's
- Air conditioning
- Furniture pack (11800 $)
The buyer has the right to live 15 days a year, you must notify the hotel administration in advance.
The hotel has a management company, so the client does not need to look for agent to rent out the property.
The developer expects a yield of 4–5% (before taxes).Location and nearby infrastructure
Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. The property is located near:
- underground station (1 km)
- TEM and D-100 highways (3 min by car)
- 2 parks (750 m and 1 km)
- many bus stops (nearest at 18 m)
- Levent (21 min by car)
- Maslak (23 min by car)
- Nisantasi (15 min by car)
- Taksim Square (10 min by car)
- Asian part of Istanbul (18 min by car)
