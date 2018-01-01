Residential complex Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

This “ Luxury project ” is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara in the center of Istanbul - the Fatih area. The object has become one of the exemplary in the world in terms of restoring historical buildings in accordance with their original appearance, but taking into account modern approaches in construction.

Residents are offered apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 6 + 1.

The rooms are always filled with light thanks to the glass facade of the building.

Internal infrastructure: hammam, spa, bathhouse, hiking and cycling, indoor pool.

In addition, the residents of the complex are offered house cleaning services, dry cleaning, ironing, indoor video surveillance, restaurant, reception, security service 24/7, parking services and car rental.