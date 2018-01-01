Residential complex Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 245,000
About the complex
We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony.
The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool.
Completion - January, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located:
- near hospitals and schools
- 5 minutes away from an underground station
- 7 minutes from Mall of Istanbul
- 10 minutes from TEM highway and a shopping mall
- 15 minutes from the Olympic Stadium
- 20 minutes from the lake Kucukcekmece
New building location
