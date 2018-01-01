  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 161,283
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction.

The residence features:

  • gym
  • spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sauna
  • indoor parking
  • around-the-clock security with video surveillance
  • large green areas and outdoor lounge areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • swimming pool
Advantages

Good returns due to high rental demand from medical tourists.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Basaksehir is a green area with protected groves, botanical gardens and landscaped parks. In addition, the largest reservoir in Turkey, Sazlıdere, is located in this area - a place of rest for the local people.

With all the natural abundance in the area, infrastructure is developed too: there are three university hospitals, an international TED college and an Olympic stadium.

The area is considered the third center of Istanbul, locals often call it the city of health.

  • 9 minutes drive to the botanical garden
  • 12 minutes drive to E-5 Highway and 5 minutes to TEM Highway
  • 12 minutes drive to the reserve
  • 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro station
  • 20 minutes drive to the reservoir
  • 23 minutes drive to the new airport
  • 32 minutes drive to city center
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 161,283
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments. 

This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2.

The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer.

Infrastructure:

• Outdoor pool with slides
• Indoor pool
• Sauna / steam room
• Kids club

• Playground
• Cinema
• Fitness room
• Plot for street animals ( bowls, house )
• Parking for bicycles
• Open parking
• BBQ area
• Botanical Garden
• Tennis court and basketball court
• Conference room
• 24/7 security and video surveillance system

Characteristics:

• Built-in kitchen headset
• A complete set of plumbing
• Sliding windows with heat protection
• Sliding balcony doors
• Terrace with access to the garden

Start of construction-August 2022
End of construction: September 2024

 

For more information, contact the manager.

The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments. 

This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2.

The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer.

Infrastructure:

• Outdoor pool with slides
• Indoor pool
• Sauna / steam room
• Kids club

• Playground
• Cinema
• Fitness room
• Plot for street animals ( bowls, house )
• Parking for bicycles
• Open parking
• BBQ area
• Botanical Garden
• Tennis court and basketball court
• Conference room
• 24/7 security and video surveillance system

Characteristics:

• Built-in kitchen headset
• A complete set of plumbing
• Sliding windows with heat protection
• Sliding balcony doors
• Terrace with access to the garden

Start of construction-August 2022
End of construction: September 2024

 

For more information, contact the manager.

 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 117 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey

A residential project built on a plot of 7113 m2 in the most prestigious area of the city. Alanya – Both includes 5 blocks, in which a total of 66 luxury apartments. You are offered apartments of various types and sizes, such as 2 + 1, 3 + 1 duplex and 4 + 1 duplex.
Social facilities: indoor and outdoor pools, water slides, a sauna, Turkish bath, fitness center, dining room, games room, massage room, playground. In this elite complex, similar to a ship, where everything is thought out to the smallest detail, you are offered many opportunities that will make your life better and more comfortable.

Realting.com
Go