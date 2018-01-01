  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 196,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction.

The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features:

  • large green areas
  • shopping mall
  • gym
  • Turkish bath, sauna
  • kids' playground
  • swimming pool
  • covered parking
  • around-the-clock security
  • school
Advantages

A second Bosphorus canal will be laid near the project by 2025. This will affect the rise of property prices in the area.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E5 motorway (2 km) 5 minutes drive away
  • Esenyurt Martyrs Park (1.5 km) 5 minutes drive away
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park (2.5 km) 8 minutes drive away
  • TEM motorway (6 km) 10 minutes drive away
  • Marmara Park shopping center (5 km) 15 minutes drive away
  • new Istanbul Airport (50 km) 30 minutes drive away
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v masshtabnom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 196,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Three-room apartment in Mahmutlar area
Mahmutlar, Turkey

A burning offer from the owner, three-room apartments with a total area of 120 m2 in the Mahmutlar area. The apartment is located on the 4th floor and is oriented south, west and north. The layout of the apartment includes a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies. The price of the apartment includes completely new furniture, appliances and air conditioning in each room. The complex was commissioned in 2009 and has such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor pool, fitness, a sauna, billiards, table tennis, a car park, a gazebo for relaxation and an electric generator. The distance to the sea will not exceed 400 meters. In the Mahmutlar region, the farmers market is held twice on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 110 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks ryadom s izvestnym plyazhem Inzhekum
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya - Inzhekum district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 47 to 102 m2.Distance to the sea 700 m. One of the best beaches in Turkey on the Mediterranean coast is located in this area of Alanya. It is located west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. The large city of Manavgat is 30 km away, and the center of Alanya — 22 km. The Ingecum is small, but there is both new real estate and private houses with villas. The area is surrounded on all sides by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. All the necessary infrastructure is available in the neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar. The main reasons for considering real estate in this area — are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they specially come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in a zone for camping and relaxing in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya Airport is small compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
Realting.com
Go