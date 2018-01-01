Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 196,000
About the complex
The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction.
The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features:
- large green areas
- shopping mall
- gym
- Turkish bath, sauna
- kids' playground
- swimming pool
- covered parking
- around-the-clock security
- school
A second Bosphorus canal will be laid near the project by 2025. This will affect the rise of property prices in the area.Location and nearby infrastructure
- E5 motorway (2 km) 5 minutes drive away
- Esenyurt Martyrs Park (1.5 km) 5 minutes drive away
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park (2.5 km) 8 minutes drive away
- TEM motorway (6 km) 10 minutes drive away
- Marmara Park shopping center (5 km) 15 minutes drive away
- new Istanbul Airport (50 km) 30 minutes drive away
