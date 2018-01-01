The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction.

The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features:

large green areas

shopping mall

gym

Turkish bath, sauna

kids' playground

swimming pool

covered parking

around-the-clock security

school

Advantages

A second Bosphorus canal will be laid near the project by 2025. This will affect the rise of property prices in the area.

E5 motorway (2 km) 5 minutes drive away

Esenyurt Martyrs Park (1.5 km) 5 minutes drive away

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park (2.5 km) 8 minutes drive away

TEM motorway (6 km) 10 minutes drive away

Marmara Park shopping center (5 km) 15 minutes drive away

new Istanbul Airport (50 km) 30 minutes drive away

Location and nearby infrastructure