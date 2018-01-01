Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

This facility offers its owners a cozy life away from the bustle of the city, but with good transport accessibility in the Istanbul region of Guzelce / Buyukchekmezhe in the European part of the city. Many of the apartments offer fantastic views of the Sea of Marmara.

Thanks to the nearby residential complex, the E5 highway is easily accessible anywhere in Istanbul. There is also a metro bus station nearby.

The sea coast with a sandy beach is located within walking distance of the facility. The number of cafes, restaurants and all kinds of entertainment on the promenade is gradually growing. This residential complex is ideal for sailing enthusiasts — there is a yacht club next to it.

The area is well provided with schools, including several international educational institutions. It houses a number of universities, there are public and private hospitals, as well as other necessary social infrastructure.

The project includes 17 buildings of various floors: 8 and 10 floors each. At the same time, higher buildings are located farther from the sea, which provides a good sea view from the upper floors of each building. At the facility there are 709 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 123 to 214 square meters with two bathrooms. Each has one or two spacious balconies. On the premises on the first floors of the buildings there are shops.

Of the 92 thousand square meters of territory, 64 thousand square meters are given for green areas. This is a unique territory with artificial water bodies and bridges laid through them, footpaths and cozy arbors. It also has a children's play area, a football field and a basketball court. The residential complex has an indoor pool and hammam.

The Buyukchekzhe district is experiencing a real boom in construction development. The unique location on the coast of the Sea of Marmara makes residential complexes in it attractive investment objects.