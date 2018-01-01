Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces.

The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms.

Apartments options
  • One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD
  • Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD
  • Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD
  • Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD
  • Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.

New building location
