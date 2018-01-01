  1. Realting.com
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 710,000
About the complex

Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is:

  • art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people
  • 24-hour security with video surveillance
  • concierge services
  • large parking lot
  • play area for children
  • spa area with an indoor pool, sauna and gym

The outdoor recreation area offers outdoor cafes, an open-air cinema, restaurants. The complex was built according to the most modern standards and seismic resistance technologies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Each apartment has a small balcony and ceilings up to 4 m high. Penthouses have huge terraces and ceiling heights up to 8m. Multi-offices are fully equipped and include a bathroom and kitchenette, and some even have a bed. The smart home system controls lighting, cooling/heating, window shading, alarms.

Advantages

The property meets the conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project overlooking the Bosphorus is located in the center of Maslak business district. Nearby are offices of large companies, three universities, many schools of various levels. Next to the towers is a six-story shopping center and a restaurant-museum of Turkish food.

  • Bus stop - 200 m
  • Metro stations - 550 and 700 m
  • Istanbul Stock Exchange - 2.5 km
  • Sisli - 10 minutes by car
  • Besiktas - 10 minutes by car
  • Sultanahmet area - 25 minutes by car
  • New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes by car
New building location
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
