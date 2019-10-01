Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 497,517
About the complex

The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks.

The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck.

Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds.

On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard.

The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas.

Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts.

Distance to some objects:

  • 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city.
  • 1 km to Akasya Mall.
  • 3 km to Emaar Square Mall.
  • 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve
  • 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants.
  • 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Other complexes
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Yaylali, Turkey
-We are delightfull to offer this new build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya. Kestel is new developing area Alanya. Here you have a harmony between the old building and new building. Kestel, you can walk in Orange and banana garden, you can enjoy the sand beach and you can also bike in modern boulevard. The complex is only 1oo meters from beach, and ıt is walking distance to market and children park. The public bus stop is only 50 meters. This new build apartment is situated in a well managed complex and the complex has such as features like cafe, sauna, swimming pool, car parking, children park when we enter this bright apartment in Alanya, we felt a spacious apartment with its off white color. windows and sliding doors are designed to maksimum naturel light inside the apartments. Alla apartments built open plan american kitchen with granite counter top.  
Residential complex Luxury Project in İstanbul Anatolian Side
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 365,236
62–256 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨

ABOUT PROJECT

- One of a kind project mixing the modern luxuries of the future with the comforts and beauty of nature.
15,000 m2 Park within the project

- This project consists of 8 Blocks with 15 Floors per Block
- All units have personal balconies
- View Options: City - Gata Forest - Camlica Tower - Bosphorus - Park
- Delivery Date: December 2024

LOCATION

- Acibadem, Üsküdar.
- City center of the Asian/Anatolian Side
- 5 mins to the 15th of July Martyr's Bridge
- 10 mins to Bagdat Caddesi/Kadikoy area
- Located between Emaar And Akasya Malls
- Next to the E5 Highway
- 3 mins to the nearest Metro Station

*YOU CAN MAKE YOUR PAYMENTS IN RUSSIA*
Residential quarter New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-A new offer on the Alanya real estate market with luxury hotel facilities - Perfect for someone looking to obtain a luxury lifestyle in the heart of the city of Alanya Mahmutlar. New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar with luxury facilitiesNew built apartments for sale in Alanya located in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya. The area is famous for international holiday home buyers. New build Property is 550 meters from its own private beach, moreover, in 100-meter area you can find plenty of social amenities such as supermarkets, banks, local bars, restaurants, bakeries as well as schools, The property offers everything you can find in a luxury hotel including an indoor swimming pool, steam room, Turkish bath, Finish Sauna, swimming pool, children playroom. Moreover, you can have dinner to your apartment from the A-la-carte restaurant, A baby sitter for your children, an office for you, your personal assistant can organize a trip to Turkish riviera, in the party room you can organize a party, reception services, after working party lounge area would be nice, a free hotel room for your guest and more… simply everything you need for luxury life Payment Information and Terms -Property starting date 01.10.2019 -Projet finishing date 01.03.2020 -5% Discount on Cash Payment -30% Cash and 70% in 12 months Property Price and Availability -1+1 apartments, one bedroom, a living room with open plan kitchen, a terrace, and a bathroom, price from 49000 euros -2+1 apartments are with bedrooms, an open plan living room, a terrace, and a bathroom. price starts from 69000 euros - Concept 2 bedroom apartments are optional with a special luxury interior. To request, a concept apartments cost extra 15.000 euros   Highlights of New Alanya Property-Five-star hotel facilities for the resident -installment payment option -Close to the center and beach   General Features of New property with luxury FacilitiesCinemaMassage roomSpa centerTurkish bathVIP Turkish bathTable TennisMeeting roomParty roomFree Guest roomIndoor poolPersonal assistantBaby sittersupermarket24 H a la carte restaurant24 H room serviceJacuzziCar parking
