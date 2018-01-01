Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer apartments with different layouts (from studio to four bedrooms). The flats have a panoramic view of the city.

The high-rise residence consists of three towers and features concierge service, a fitness center and a spa, swimming pools, a parking for 3,500 cars.

Facilities and equipment in the house

"Smart home" system (control lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation remotely on the phone)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most popular districts in the European side of Istanbul, directly on TEM highway, just five minutes away from the bridge connecting Europe and Asia, in close proximity to many metro stations, bus and tram stops, an airport, a few minutes from Belgrade Forest.

  • bus stop - 75 m
  • stadium - 500 m
  • hospital - 3 km
  • Taksim Square - 10 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
  • historical city center - 15 km
  • Uskudar - 15 km
