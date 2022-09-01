Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 424,901
About the complex

The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball field, shops, cafes, restaurant, sports grounds, SPA zone, and cinema room.

Advantages

10% discount on full payment.

The project is invested and implemented by the state insurance fund TMSF under the control of the city administration.

The residential complex is located next to the newly built international financial center IIFC. It is planned that IIFC will have more than 50,000 employees. Therefore, the project has a good supply of rental demand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Atasehir district - the center of the Asian part of the city, while the sea is only 15 minutes by car. Due to the location in the very center of the city, it is easy to get to any place by public transport. Near the project are shopping centers, hospitals, cafes and restaurants. Here are the distances to some places:

  • 1.2 km to Metropol - one of the largest shopping centers
  • 1.5 km to Istanbul Financial Center
  • 1.5 km to the E80 highway, which runs from the border with Iran, through the center of Istanbul to Bulgaria
  • 2 km to Florence Nightingale Hospital
  • 3 km to the E5 highway, which runs the metrobus connecting the Asian and European parts
  • 4 km to Kaiyshdagi forest
  • 5.5 km to Yeditepe University
  • 6.5 km to the embankment
New building location
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v istoricheskom centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: FOA INVEST

This residential complex is located in the new business district of Istanbul Seirantepe. It combines modern architecture with developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility. At the same time, the historical regions of Istanbul are very close by.

The facility is within walking distance of Turk Telecom Stadium. Proximity to the TEM and E5 tracks makes it easy to get anywhere in Istanbul. The nearest metro station is two kilometers from the residential complex, but there is a bus stop a couple of hundred meters. 

The area has many shopping centers and small shops, restaurants. Hospitals, schools, universities and other social facilities are within walking distance. The large park for walking with the whole family is literally a stone's throw away.

The residential complex consists of eight buildings from 11 to 21 floors high. In total, 935 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 4 + 1 are available in it. Most apartments have spacious indoor and outdoor balconies, in some layouts they are provided for two or three at once. There are apartments with terraces where it is especially pleasant to spend time on summer days.

The facility has excellent internal infrastructure. Residents have access to hiking trails and playgrounds, a fitness center and a sauna, outdoor pools. Green primaries with artificial water bodies and fountains are ideal for relaxation.
Residential quarter Excellent residential complex of high quality and affordable prices
Avsallar, Turkey
A building complex in the Avsallar district, on a territory with a total area of ​​1010 m², where there are suitable options for leisure activities of any age, and by car it will be possible to reach the Incekum sand fund in 5 minutes. The concept of the complex includes: outdoor swimming pool, sauna, generator, gym, indoor and outdoor children's playgrounds, landscaping, as well as security cameras and concierge facilities. Thanks to all the unique location, chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim are within walking distance of the complex. The apartments will be handed over with a finished finish. Before the issuance of the keys, all repairs will be completed: walls are leveled, windows and doors are installed, ceramic tiles are finished in the bathrooms, plumbing is connected. In total, the complex provides 25 apartments of various layouts and squares.   Open pool Children's swimming pool Gym Sauna Outdoor children's playground Children's playground inside the complex Generator Elevator Internet throughout the complex CCTV Cameras   Start of construction: 01.09.2022 Completion of construction: 01.09.2023   With a down payment of 30%, there is an installment payment until the end of construction
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK s vidovymi apartamentami
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

The residential complex is located in the Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul on a hilltop, which offers a picturesque view of the Sea of Marmara and the Princely Islands. The area is characterized by developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility.

The project covers an area of 17 thousand square meters. In the 25-story building, 77 spacious apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 are available for purchase. Panoramic glazing, as well as spacious balconies, will allow you to admire the scenery.

Within walking distance of the residential complex are four shopping centers, many restaurants and cafes. The coast is just five minutes away, and the Aydos Forest is a ten minute walk. The residential complex is convenient for students — there are four universities nearby. There are many public and private hospitals in the area.

Sabiha Goekchen International Airport is just 15 minutes away. Near the residential complex there is a bus stop, the Kartal metro station and the train station.

The residential complex has a fitness room and a swimming pool, a sauna and a hammam. A well-maintained area with an original landscape design is ideal for relaxation. There is spacious parking.

The — is a rapidly developing and attractive area for living in Istanbul, so the apartments in this residential complex have high investment value. Convenient and diverse layouts and developed social infrastructure make the project especially convenient for a busy life with the family.

