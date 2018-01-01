  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 444,300
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market.

The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covered parking, social and green areas. Delivery date - September 2023.

Advantages

Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

While the project is under construction, you can purchase apartments at a reduced price.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in Istanbul, Anatolian side, Maltepe district.

  • Istanbul Main Highway E5 connecting European and Asian parts - 1.6 km
  • Huzur metro station - 1.9 km
  • Maltepe metro station - 2 km
  • Hilltown Mall - 4.8 km
  • Piazza AVM shopping center - 5 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Investment Apartments in Demirtas Alanya Close to the Beach
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Guengoeren, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Gotovyy kompleks v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 444,300
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 85.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with panoramic views of Bosphorus, the Marmara Sea, the Princes’ Islands, and the city.

The residence consists of 5 buildings (one 22-storey and four low-rise) and features a parking and an underground garage, video surveillance, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a spa area.

Completion - December, 01, 2022.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on D100 highway.

  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Ferry Port - 2 km
  • Marmara Sea - 8 km
Residential complex Elitnyy masshtabnyy ZhK s koncepciey pyatizvezdochnogo otelya v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 7 + 1.The area of apartments is from 197 to 670 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Realting.com
Go