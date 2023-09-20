Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 479,293
1 / 6
About the complex
We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms).
The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock video surveillance, a covered parking, kids' playgrounds.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in a strategic location - between Maslak and Levent - the two main business areas of the city. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. Distances by car:
- TEM highway - 3 minutes
- Vadi Istanbul (SC and the largest office complex in Turkey) - 4 minutes
- Turk Telecom stadium - 4 minutes
- Levent - 10 minutes
- Mall of Istanbul (one of the largest malls in Turkey) - 10 minutes
- Taksim - 20 minutes
- New Istanbul airport - 20 minute
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes