Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block.

The courtyards have gardens with small ponds. Each apartment has a balcony and can be finished in either a light, minimalist or dark, classic design. Residents of the apartments have access to round-the-clock hotel service and parking for 3,900 cars. Each apartment has a minimum of 1 parking space (included in the price).

Phase 1 of the project - completion at the end of 2022.

Phase 2 - 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the complex includes:

20 restaurants and 120 stores.

Cinema.

The food court.

24/7 security.

Shuttle to the subway stop and subway stations.

Advantages

The developer is the winner of the main international architectural award International Property Awards in the interior design category.

Ownership ready, suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Central districts, including Beyoglu, are the most saturated with infrastructure facilities: hospitals, shopping malls, schools and universities, boutiques and hotels.