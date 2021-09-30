  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadi Mehmet Efendi Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 440,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block.

The courtyards have gardens with small ponds. Each apartment has a balcony and can be finished in either a light, minimalist or dark, classic design. Residents of the apartments have access to round-the-clock hotel service and parking for 3,900 cars. Each apartment has a minimum of 1 parking space (included in the price).

Phase 1 of the project - completion at the end of 2022.

Phase 2 - 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the complex includes:

  • 20 restaurants and 120 stores.
  • Cinema.
  • The food court.
  • 24/7 security.
  • Shuttle to the subway stop and subway stations.
Advantages

The developer is the winner of the main international architectural award International Property Awards in the interior design category.

Ownership ready, suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Central districts, including Beyoglu, are the most saturated with infrastructure facilities: hospitals, shopping malls, schools and universities, boutiques and hotels.

  • Bus stop - 200 m
  • E5 - 2 km
  • Subway station - 1.8 km
  • Istiklal Street - 2 km
  • Park - 1.4 km
New building location
Kadi Mehmet Efendi Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt na etape karandasha v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v Alanii - verhnyaya Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadi Mehmet Efendi Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 440,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walking distance from the Alanium shopping center and the Metro, which in turn makes the apartments in this project profitable and liquid. The apartments are offered with different layouts, in a fine finish, with built-in kitchen and plumbing, flooring. The project has apartments with layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Both are quite a quiet area, despite the fact that there are hotels and entertainment infrastructure here. In addition, in this area there are numerous furniture stores, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa hypermarkets and the Alanium shopping and entertainment center, where you can buy everything you need. It has boutiques of world brands, appliances and electronics, books and children's goods, optics, a supermarket, cinema halls, a children's playground and cafeterias.The central boulevard in Oba is closed to traffic, which allows you to safely walk with children without fear of cars and motorcycles. And also, in Oba there is a huge bowling center and an equestrian club.There are a lot of green parks with sports equipment or playgrounds in this area. A well-groomed promenade with flower beds, fountains, ornamental shrubs and trees, sports equipment and playgrounds runs along the sea, along which many residents of Alanya arrange walks in the evenings.
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
The complex consists of the one 12 - storey block, 120 apartments of different layouts, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, as well as duplexes and apartments with a separate kitchen.Total project area 3.713 m² Infrastructure: Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOwn gardenMini waterfallvitamin barFitnesschess playgroundBicycle and jogging pathsindoor poolsteam roomsalt roomChildren's roomTV roomBilliardsTable tennisElevatorGeneratorVideo surveillance 24/7parkingVelopark   Sea - 650 m.The center of Alanya - 11 km.Gazipasa Airport - 32 km. Start of construction - 30.09.2021Completion of construction - 03/30/2023.
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Villa options:

  • Twin: $2,480,500 - $2,748,000
  • Single: $2,730,000 - $3,268,000
Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 highway — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim Square — 40 min
Realting.com
Go