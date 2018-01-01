Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 297,700
About the complex
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea.Location and nearby infrastructure
Nearby there are many schools, shops, as well as a wide promenade of more than 30 km. Sultanahmet area 40 minutes on public transport, 25–35 minutes by car. Taksim/Nishantashi districts — 20–30 minutes by car.
- Bus stop - 50 m
- Metro station - 1.5 km
- Railway station (line across the entire coast) - 1.5 km
- Highway D100 – 1.5 km
- Universities and hospital - 1.5 km (20 minutes walk)
- Coast with parks and marina - 2.3 km (30 minutes walk)
Kadikoey, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
