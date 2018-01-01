  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 297,700
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are many schools, shops, as well as a wide promenade of more than 30 km. Sultanahmet area 40 minutes on public transport, 25–35 minutes by car. Taksim/Nishantashi districts — 20–30 minutes by car.

  • Bus stop - 50 m
  • Metro station - 1.5 km
  • Railway station (line across the entire coast) - 1.5 km
  • Highway D100 – 1.5 km
  • Universities and hospital - 1.5 km (20 minutes walk)
  • Coast with parks and marina - 2.3 km (30 minutes walk)
New building location
Kadikoey, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Nordic Art
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a parking near metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building MB AZURE RESORT
Mersin, Turkey
from € 94,200
Residential complex v centre Demirtasha
Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment building MARSHALL
Elvanli, Turkey
from € 76,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 297,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Otlichnoe predlozhenie v rayone Konakly - nedaleko ot morya
Konakli, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 m2.Distance to the sea 460 meters. Konakly – the western region of Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this area. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. The proximity to the center of Alanya and the Cleopatra embankment, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the area itself, as well as in the center.
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

A modern premium project that is designed for a comfortable life. The complex is located between Mahmutlar and Tosmur in the Kestel area. Kestel – is not only a new modern apartment, but a place where you can enjoy the beauty of nature, the salty smell of the Mediterranean Sea and unique views of the Toros Mountains. 15 minutes from the center of Alanya. The infrastructure of the district is quite developed. The presence of shops, cafes, restaurants, a well-equipped promenade with a bicycle path, clovers with arbors and playgrounds for children. There is also a private Russian school and a state university in Kestel.
The complex, built to high standards, offers luxury to all its new homeowners. Starting from the first floor, residents of the complex have the opportunity to enjoy the sea view. The complex consists of two blocks, each with its own separate infrastructure. Each block will have its own separate pool, fitness room, children's room, sauna. It will be located on an area of 12,000 m2.  Types of apartments for sale: two-room 1 + 1 43m2, three-room linear 2 + 1 67m2, two-level apartments 2 + 1 97m2, two-level apartments 4 + 1 103m2.
Date of completion: August 2024.
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characterized by a pleasing sea view and wide green areas. There are integrated social and entertainment facilities and services. Its location is near several universities, hospitals and schools, both Arab and international. It enjoys a strategic location on the E5 road that connects both sides of Istanbul. Its proximity to the Istanbul aqueduct makes it a destination for investors, as it adds a high investment value.
Realting.com
Go